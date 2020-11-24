Italian Textile Machinery: Opening Of Technology Training Center In Pakistan

MILAN — November 24, 2020 — The inauguration ceremony for the Italy-Pakistan Textile Technology Center (IPTTC) was held November 16 in Faisalabad, Pakistan, at the National Textile University (NTU). The training center, which is the first of its kind for Italian textile machinery technology in Pakistan, was inaugurated by the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Andreas Ferrarese, and Rizwan Shafi, CEO of Crescent Bahuman Ltd.

Intervening at the ceremony in a video conference call from Italy was Alessandro Zucchi, the president of ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers, as a partner in the project together with the PISIE (International Polytechnic for Industrial and Economic Development). Zucchi remarked that, “With the creation of the Italy-Pakistan Textile Technology Center, ACIMIT wishes to strengthen previously existing fruitful relations with the Pakistani textile industry”

Financed by the Italian Government, the project intends to support the development of the local textile industry, by equipping the technology center with Italian machinery that will allow the local denim industry to improve the quality of its products, through ongoing research and innovation. The machines installed were supplied by the following companies: Brongo, Tonello and Triveneta Grandi Impianti.

In 2019, the Pakistani market was the sixth largest destination for Italian exports (totaling 80 million euros), and in the first half of 2020, Pakistan was the third foreign market for Italian machinery manufacturers in the sector, just behind Turkey and China. “I’m certain this initiative will reap benefits in terms of image, not just for the Italian manufacturers that have supplied the machinery, but for the entire Italian sector as well”, commented ACIMIT’s president.

Among the activities that ACIMIT and the Italian Trade Agency will develop in the upcoming future as a follow-up to the technology initiative are the realization of seminars for students, professors and representatives of local manufacturers, as well as the training of local personnel by the Italian companies that supplied the center with its machinery, with the participation of professors, students and local operators in missions to our country¸ helping them become better acquainted with Italian technology.

Source: ACIMIT