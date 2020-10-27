Mayzo Announces Acquisition Of Bio Accutech Inc.

SUWANEE, Ga. — October 21, 2020 — Mayzo Inc., a supplier and manufacturer of specialty chemicals, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bio Accutech Inc., a distributor of specialty chemicals for the coatings, inks and plastics markets headquartered in West Windsor, N.J. The acquisition was finalized on October 9, 2020, with immediate integration taking place this month. All activities will be managed through Mayzo’s newly established 61,000 square foot operations center in Walterboro, S.C.

“The acquisition of Bio Accutech Inc. fits Mayzo’s business model and continues to build on our strategy to provide world class chemical additive products and services,” Ben Milazzo, founder and president of Mayzo said about the transaction. Mrs. Yan, president of Bio Accutech Inc., added, “We are very excited for this acquisition and for our customers to join the Mayzo family.”

With this acquisition, Mayzo extends its global supply chain and will add several new optical brighteners, photoinitiators and PVC additives to its portfolio.

Mayzo provides specialty chemical additive solutions on a global scale in a wide range of markets. Mayzo’s proven materials make manufacturing processes safer and more efficient while reducing costs and creating more sustainable, durable and reliable end-products. Mayzo antioxidants and UV absorbers function as stabilizers to prevent product damage due to heat, light or oxygen exposure. Other technologies include optical brighteners, release coatings, polymer enhancers, and cutting edge masterbatches and blends.

Posted October 27, 2020

Source: Mayzo