Otis Instruments Releases Master Controller

BRYAN, Texas — July 27, 2020 — Otis Instruments Inc. introduces a new, innovative Master Controller to its Otis Link Automation & Controls Division product line.

The Master Controller is an information system providing complete monitoring, control and management of field assets — both remotely and on-site. With the Master Controller, the user has access to a flexible interface and customizable master screen designed to meet the demanding, complex needs of an industry — process equipment management, complete pump monitoring, 100-channel gas detection system management, location status at all levels, emergency shut-in and notification, on-site controls, as well as remote cellular and computer interaction.

Through Otis Link’s advanced technology and innovative strategy to create a complete controls system, numerous features are available to any operation, including: PLC’s; wired and wireless communication; secure cloud storage; telemetry; real-time data logging; generated charts and reports; alerts received by SMS text messaging or email; remote access and control of equipment; small to large integration systems with expansion capabilities; AC, DC and Solar powered systems; direct ethernet to internet modem and cellular communication options; and VPN access by phone, laptop and desktop.

With its Lan, WAN and Cellular Data collection with remote access to secure data and full-system control, the Master Controller is a true management solution for many applications and industries, including (but not limited to): Agriculture, Chemical Plants, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Waste & Wastewater, Textiles and Pharmaceutical.

Posted July 27, 2020

Source: Otis Instruments Inc.