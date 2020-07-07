New BRÜCKNER Agency In Brazil

LEONBURG, Germany — July 3, 2020 — As of July 1, 2020 the German textile machinery and technology supplier BRÜCKNER will be represented in Brazil by a new agency. MBR Máquinas Têxteis Bernhard e Rampani in Brazil will from now on also give Brückner customers competent advice and support. Frank Bernhard and Fabrício Rampani, the two owners of MBR, have already familiarized themselves with Brückner’s product portfolio and are thus well prepared for their future tasks.

Pic: from left: Fabrício Rampani, Frank Bernhard