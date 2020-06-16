One-Minute Face Mask Assembly Video Highlights The Sealed Edges Quickly Produced On Sonobond’s Ultrasonic Machinery

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — June 12, 2020 — Sonobond Ultrasonics’ face mask assembly video demonstrates how this critical personal protection item can be created in approximately one minute, without thread or glue, enabling manufacturers to increase their production speeds and reduce their production costs.

The Advantages of Ultrasonic Technology

Sonobond’s ultrasonic machinery uses high-frequency vibratory waves to produce sealed seams and edges. It is the preferred method for face mask assembly, since reliable bonds are quickly created without stitch holes, glue gaps, fraying or unraveling, and no consumables are required.

Q: What type of face masks can our equipment assemble?

A: Most commonly used face masks can be wholly or partially assembled using our SeamMaster® Ultrasonic Sewing Machine or a combination of the SeamMaster® and our PlungeBonder™ Ultrasonic Spot-Weld Bonder.

Q: What about other medical supplies?

A: Disposable medical gowns and shoe covers, lint-free wound dressings, pillow and mattress covers, and pouches for sterilizing and storing medical instruments are some of the typical medical products assembled with our machines.

Q: How do we ensure that our equipment will suit different customer applications?

A: We offer no-charge, no-obligation textile bonding viability tests to produce sample assemblies using your own nonwoven or synthetic materials. This allows you to evaluate the results and confirm the quality of our process before placing an order.

Q: Is Sonobond continuing to make machines even as other businesses are shutting down to combat the spread of COVID-19?

A: Yes. Sonobond has been granted a waiver from our state’s COVID-19 Orders to continue our critical role in providing equipment that assembles life-sustaining medical supplies. However, due to high demand and our adherence to CDC mitigation measures to protect our staff and the community, we appreciate your understanding if your order is not filled as quickly as usual.

Q: What’s the best way to contact Sonobond for immediate or additional information?

Please call 610-696-4710; or contact Vice President Melissa Alleman at MAlleman@SonobondUltrasonics.com. You can also visit this page on our website https://www.sonobondultrasonics.com/welders-bonders/nonwovens-textiles to view our videos on face mask assembly, and on general textile and filter assembly.

Posted June 16, 2020

Source: Sonobond Ultrasonics