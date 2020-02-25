Major Order For Brückner For Several Carpet Back Coating Lines From Turkey

LEONBERG, Germany — February 24, 2020 — Established in 1955 in Istanbul, DINARSU is today the number one company in the Turkish carpet industry. With targeted investments and a wide range of products the company takes solid steps towards being a world brand. DINARSU is the first tufting carpet manufacturer in Turkey holding CE certificate and the first and only manufacturer to offer a picture quality production with a 400 dpi resolution. The German machine manufacturer BRÜCKNER has already delivered some lines to DINARSU in the past years. Recently a further major order for several lines for the latex back coating of tufted carpets was finalized. The delivery of the first line is planned for summer 2020, others will follow at the end of the year and at the beginning of 2021. Ali Erdemoğlu stated: “As both companies are family-run companies, their main aim is to hand over their long-term business partnership to the next generation some day.”

Source: Brückner