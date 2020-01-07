Navis TubeTex Names Amy Treadway CFO

LEXINGTON, N.C. — January 3, 2020 — Navis TubeTex, a producer of finishing machinery for the global textile industry as well as specialty coating machinery for the plastics, paper, tissue, nonwovens, foil, film and battery industries — today announced the appointment of Amy Treadway as CFO.

Amy’s experience spans more than two decades with Navis TubeTex with an exemplary track record in managing the financial health of the company. Her in-depth knowledge of manufacturing, combined with her financial acumen, allows Navis TubeTex to focus on its business priorities, including technology and product development, serving our customers, and continued sales growth.

Will Motchar, president and CEO of Navis TubeTex, said: “Amy has earned this well-deserved promotion through her continued dedication and excellent performance. This appointment underscores the importance Navis TubeTex continues to place on diversity in the workplace.”

Amy holds a bachelor’s in accounting degree and is an alumnus of NC State University.

Source: Navis TubeTex