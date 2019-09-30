Meteor To Work With Epson On Electronics, Software To Drive PrecisionCore Printheads

CAMBRIDGE, England — September 30, 2019 — Meteor Inkjet Ltd. — a supplier of electronics, software tools and services for industrial inkjet — is further expanding its product portfolio with the launch of the HDC‑ES3200 driver card for Epson S3200 PrecisionCore printheads.

Announced by Epson in May at the FESPA Global Print Expo, PrecisionCore printheads embody differentiated technology that enables outstanding image quality, productivity, durability and printhead scalability.

Duncan Ferguson, Epson Europe’s vice president, Professional Printing & Robotics said: “Epson is keen to help as many customers as possible convert from analogue to digital printing. We think the best way to ensure seamless adoption of our printheads is for our customers to engage with technically excellent companies that have significant experience in industrial inkjet. Meteor’s long track record of offering robust, reliable printhead electronics and software gives me confidence that our customers will be in a safe pair of hands.”

Clive Ayling, Meteor’s managing director commented: “Meteor has enjoyed an easy relationship with Epson in our development of electronics and software to drive the S3200 printhead. We’re excited about the potential this printhead offers and we look forward to further opportunities to work with Epson on printheads to come.”

Posted September 30, 2019

Source: Meteor