Five Years Of BST Eltromat: Promoting Further Growth By “Perfecting Your Performance”

BIELEFELD, Germany — August 6, 2019 — As the 5th anniversary of the merger of BST and eltromat arrives, BST eltromat International is setting the course for further growth. The company has acquired a 22,000-square-meter plot of land in Bielefeld-Altenhagen, where it will build its future headquarters. Employees from both the Leopoldshöhe location and the former company headquarters in Heidsieker Heide, Bielefeld, will move into the new, generously sized building, which will be designed for maximum functionality from top to bottom.

The closer links among the different product areas of BST eltromat under one roof and the optimized internal communication as a result will further increase the efficiency of the company in sales, service and technical development. By merging production after the move, BST eltromat will also be able to adapt it even further to the requirements of its customers. The new company headquarters, with a direct connection to the A2 motorway, will also house a large demo center.

“Our goal is to offer employees an extremely comfortable and modern working environment where they can develop and exercise their creativity to the greatest extent possible. The new building gives us the opportunity to try new things and optimize our processes, including our customer-facing activities. In our demo center, we will continue to expand our selection of product presentations, material tests and training courses for our customers. We look forward to discussing their individual requirements with them, testing innovative approaches, and finding the best solutions for their applications together,” explains the Managing Director of BST eltromat Kristian Jünke.

True to the motto “one plus one is more than two,” the merger five years ago created enormous potential and far-reaching synergies. “In the first year after the merger, BST eltromat already achieved significantly higher sales than the two companies could have managed alone. BST eltromat is constantly growing. For three years now, our group of companies has been achieving revenues of over 100 million euros,” says Jünke.

For the future, the managing director sees considerable potential for the growth of the company, in view of the constantly rising need for quality assurance in web-oriented production processes. Bringing people together at one location will further boost the innovative strength of BST eltromat. Jünke: “The companies BST and eltromat, which have now been united under BST eltromat, have more than 100 years of experience. With the acquisition of the majority stake in Nyquist Systems at the beginning of this year, a highly qualified manufacturer of quality assurance systems for narrow web production processes has also been assimilated into our corporate group. And with our strong parent company, the elexis Group, behind us, we have every opportunity to continuously increase our attractiveness as a global partner for our customers around the world.” The successes in the market during the first five years since the merger form a solid basis for further growth at BST eltromat.

The new company headquarters in Bielefeld-Altenhagen aligns perfectly with the new “perfecting your performance” strategy of the elexis Group, of which BST eltromat is the biggest subsidiary. The slogan, which otherwise refers to the optimization of customer processes, also applies inwardly – and the increased efficiency in the company’s own internal processes will ultimately benefit the customer too.

Posted August 6, 2019

Source: BST eltromat