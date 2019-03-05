American Roller Is On A Roll With Its Recapitalization By Hamilton Robinson Capital Partners

UNION GROVE, Wis. — March 5, 2019 — Hamilton Robinson Capital Partners (HRCP), together with management and co-investors, has recapitalized American Roller Co. LLC. Headquartered in Union Grove, Wisconsin, American Roller is a provider of engineered services and industrial rollers including rubber and urethane coverings, plasma coatings, and core fabrication.

CEO Dan Cahalane stated: “This substantial investment will allow American Roller to build upon its strong foundation by providing it with additional resources to increase its responsiveness to customers and accelerate its growth plans. It also provides the additional capital to pursue add-on acquisitions that will leverage our broad infrastructure and help us expand into new markets. We are really excited about the potential opportunities this partnership creates and our bright future ahead.”

“American Roller is exactly the sort of company that HRCP is interested in as a partner — a leading service provider in the industrial segment with a strong ambitious management team focused on taking its business to the next level. We are very fortunate to have this opportunity and will immediately be able to add value and support management in achieving their expansion plans,” said Adam Fitzner, managing director at HRCP.

“Over the last 80 years, American Roller has developed its strong reputation as a technical leader and innovator in its core markets. By purchasing the web processing division, we will empower management to dedicate their full focus and resources to the web processing industry, accelerating its growth and providing enhanced solutions to its customers,” said Chris Lund, partner at HRCP.

Posted March 5, 2019

Source: American Roller