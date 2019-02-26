New Advanced Solution From GIS To Drive Fujifilm Dimatix High Performance Printheads

CAMBRIDGE, England — February 26, 2019 — Global Inkjet Systems (GIS), the leading strategic partner for OEMs and system builders, announces its new advanced solution to drive a wide range of Fujifilm Dimatix printheads, including the latest high-performance Starfire SG600.

The new GIS Head Management Board (HMB-FD-HV) can drive up to 4 x Fujifilm Dimatix Starfire SG600 or 4 x Starfire SG1024 off each board. In addition, the HMB-FD-HV can be configured to drive large numbers of the Polaris, Sapphire, Emerald, Nova, Galaxy and S-Class printhead ranges from a single board.

This new compact HMB is based on GIS’s Ethernet platform, which includes data management, waveform generation and printhead diagnostics, all accessed via Gigabit Ethernet with a robust protocol and standard Ethernet components. It supports the full binary and greyscale capabilities of the Fujifilm Dimatix printheads with multi-level waveforms, meniscus activation and jet straightening control.

The HMB-FD-HV works in conjunction with the GIS Atlas® customisable User Interface and Atlas Machine Control Services software (MCS) – a powerful server technology for managing the entire printing and sub-system process – from image to swathe conversion and integration of workflow through to print queues, transport and beyond.

“This new Head Management Board for the Fujifilm printhead range demonstrates the huge flexibility and capability of the GIS Ethernet platform. We are able not only to support the new SG600, but also to offer an upgraded solution to users of other well-established Fujifilm printheads” said Debbie Thorp, Business Development Director.

OEMs and system builders are invited to engage with GIS now to discuss their integration needs for the Fujifilm Dimatix printhead range.

Posted February 26, 2019

Source: GIS