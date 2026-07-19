bluesign Appoints Hanane Taidi As CEO To Lead Next Phase Of Global Impact

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland— July 16, 2026 — bluesign, which partners with the textile industry to reduce adverse impact across the value chain, appoints Hanane Taidi as Chief Executive Officer, marking a pivotal moment as the company builds on its leadership amid rapid industry change.

With more than 25 years of industry leadership, bluesign, an SGS company, has established itself as a trusted system for more responsible textile production that meets strict safety and environmental standards.

As regulatory frameworks accelerate and expectations around transparency and accountability grow, the organization is stepping into a more operational role, helping companies navigate the intersection of compliance, verified data, and real-world implementation. The appointment of Hanane Taidi as CEO signals this shift.

Taidi brings over two decades of global leadership across sustainability, public affairs, and strategic communications. She most recently served as Director General of TIC Council, the international voice of the testing, inspection, and certification industry, where she led cross-regional strategy across Europe, the United States, China, and India. During her tenure, she unified two major global organizations into a single, globally recognized body, strengthening the industry’s role in shaping regulatory and sustainability policy.

Her appointment reflects a natural alignment with bluesign’s role within the broader testing, inspection, and certification ecosystem. With experience working closely with regulatory bodies, including as a European Commission expert since 2014, Taidi is well positioned to guide bluesign through a rapidly evolving landscape shaped by frameworks such as CSRD and ESPR. As the textile industry enters a critical phase, the need for trusted data and transparent systems continues to grow – an area bluesign addresses through its system approach, connecting partners across the supply chain and providing independent verification to drive consistent, measurable impact.

As CEO, Taidi will focus on scaling what bluesign has already proven, while accelerating its relevance in a rapidly evolving regulatory and market landscape. Her vision centers on advancing bluesign from a trusted standard into essential infrastructure for responsible production and compliance globally. Key priorities include expanding access to verified data across all tiers of manufacturing, strengthening collaboration across the System Partner network, and translating complex regulatory frameworks into practical, on-the-ground solutions for brands and manufacturers.

“bluesign has built a powerful foundation rooted in science and trust,” said new CEO Hanane Taidi. “The opportunity ahead is to scale that impact, giving the industry the tools, data, and systems needed to turn responsibility into measurable progress.”

Since its founding, bluesign has taken an end-to-end approach to textile production, from chemical inputs to finished products, with a focus on continuous improvement over time. Under Taidi’s leadership, bluesign will continue to build on this foundation, supporting partners in meeting rising expectations for transparency, accountability, and verified environmental performance.

Posted: July 19, 2026

Source: bluesign