The National Science Foundation (NSF) Support Bolsters Textile Innovation, NC State Research

RALEIGH, N.C. — July 14, 2026 — The National Science Foundation (NSF) has renewed its commitment to innovation in the textiles sector, providing $16 million in renewed funding for a research initiative that supports more than a dozen projects led by North Carolina State University researchers. The funding could be extended to provide up to $45 million over three years.

The funding comes via a grant renewal for the NSF Textile Innovation Engine of North Carolina, an initiative powered by The Industrial Commons, which was launched in 2024 to support textile manufacturing, bolster supply chain resilience, and foster the development of next-generation textile technologies.

“The Textile Innovation Engine continues to help the NC State research community connect with projects that bring meaningful benefits to North Carolina and the nation,” said Krista Walton, NC State’s vice chancellor for research and innovation. “Our researchers are developing innovative solutions ranging from new wound-healing materials to embedded sensors that ensure seatbelts and load straps aren’t strained to the point of failure. We’re eager to continue translating research into real-world impact.”

Researchers from NC State’s Wilson College of Textiles are leading 19 of the Textile Innovation Engine’s research projects. These range from converting used military uniforms into new yarns and fabrics to transforming cotton textile waste into bio-based feedstock for 3D printing.

NC State researchers are also involved in four translation projects, collaborating with startup companies to help move textile technologies closer to commercial viability.

“Through the Textile Innovation Engine, NSF is enabling transformative research to support the success of current and future entrepreneurs, create advanced manufacturing jobs that don’t yet exist, and power innovation here in North Carolina and beyond,” said David Hinks, the Prakash Chand Kochhar Dean of NC State’s Wilson College of Textiles. “This additional funding will empower the Engine and its partners to meet the challenges our industry faces with innovative advanced manufacturing solutions that benefit all.”

“The next three years will be focused on connecting research to real-world production, leveraging advancements in AI and robotics to support manufacturers, and building the workforce needed to compete globally,” said Anne Wiper, CEO of the NSF Textile Innovation Engine.

The NSF Textile Innovation Engine is led by The Industrial Commons, a non-profit organization with a strong reputation within the textile sector for being a hub of regional, rural innovation with deep local, national and sectoral knowledge and relationships. The Engine’s region of service encompasses the textile supply chain covering central and western North Carolina, and stretches into the Appalachian regions of upstate South Carolina, eastern Tennessee and southern Virginia.

Posted: July 19, 2026

Source: North Carolina State University