The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) Announces Board Of Directors Leadership Changes

WASHINGTON, D.C.— March 6, 2026 — The American Apparel & Footwear Association announced the renewal of its Board leadership and welcomed new and re-elected members to its Board of Directors during the 2026 AAFA Annual Executive Summit held this week in Washington, D.C.

The following individuals were confirmed to serve as AAFA’s Board leadership for the 2026–2027 term:

Joe Preston, New Balance Athletics, Inc. – Chair

Danilo Amoretty, Carhartt, Inc. – Vice Chair

Chris Volpe, United Legwear & Apparel Co. – Treasurer

Sally Gilligan, Gap Inc. – Secretary

Halide Alagöz, Ralph Lauren Corporation – Past Chair

The following individuals were elected and re-elected to the Board of Directors for a three year term beginning April 1, 2026:

Newly elected:

Meera Bhatia, Fabletics

Jeffrey Goldfarb, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

Raj Palakshappa, Oxford Industries

Stuart Pond, VF Corporation

Lisa Williams, Eileen Fisher

Re-elected:

Chris Alt, Elevate Textiles

Danilo Amoretty, Carhartt, Inc.

Oscar Feldenkreis, Perry Ellis International, Inc.

Mark Gitomer, Production Department

Lydia Ke, Luen Thai USA

Jason Kra, Li & Fung Ltd.

Alan Luchette, Marc Fisher Footwear

David Savman, PVH Corp

Chris Volpe, United Legwear & Apparel Co.

“I’m excited to work alongside the AAFA team to chart a clear, harmonized path toward a stronger and more resilient apparel and footwear industry. Throughout my career, AAFA has been an invaluable resource and steady advocate for our community. I look forward to building on that foundation and helping advance the positive, impactful work the team continues to deliver,” said Joe Preston, president and CEO of New Balance, Athletics, Inc.

“For years, Joe Preston has challenged the AAFA team to strive for excellence while serving as a driving force in strengthening the entire apparel and footwear industry. As we prepare to navigate another year of twists and turns, we are fortunate to have his steady leadership guiding the way,” said Steve Lamar, president and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association. “At the same time, we would not be where we are today without the exceptional leadership of Halide Alagöz. Her voice helped steer our industry through unforeseen challenges this year with trust and transparency. Her enduring legacy as a leader continues to shape our strategic direction and position us to achieve our goals for the future.”

AAFA also delivered a Lifetime Achievement Award to industry veteran Jerry Cook on March 5. The award acknowledges his outstanding contributions, mentorship, and lasting commitment to the industry.

Posted: March 6, 2026

Source The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)