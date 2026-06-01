American Apparel & Footwear Association Celebrates 250 Years Of Fashion

WASHINGTON, D.C. — June 1, 2026 — The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) today launched its new 250 Years of Fashion archival platform, celebrating individuals and brands that have contributed to American fashion and culture over the last two and a half centuries. The platform complements AAFA’s role as a supporting partner of America250, a bipartisan initiative celebrating American contributions and milestones this semiquincentennial.

The “250 Years of Fashion” platform provides snippets of American history through iconic American brands including Columbia Sportswear, Fruit of the Loom, Gap Inc., Gildan, Jockey International, Inc., Kayser-Roth Corporation, L.L. Bean, Levi Strauss & Co., New Balance Athletics, Inc., Perry Ellis International, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Spanx, LLC, and Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP); featuring the story behind classic American fashion like blue jeans, khakis, the “Bean Boot,” and more.

Developed through submissions from AAFA members, the platform showcases how fashion has evolved alongside the nation itself, reflecting cultural shifts, innovation, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurship across generations. Members proudly share elements of their company’s heritage, including stories of founders and other contributors.

“Through the lens of our 250th birthday, we’re giving Americans an inside look of the choices that have shaped what they now wear every day. Every article of clothing, every shoe, and every accessory carries a story. In many cases, your favorite pair of jeans or most comfortable sweater reflects a story that is profoundly American,” said President and CEO of AAFA, Steve Lamar. “The semiquincentennial offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the vibrant American heritage behind iconic brands and pieces that are woven into our daily lives and play a vital role in shaping our nation’s identity, economy, creativity, and culture.”

Providing just a small sample of the many diverse voices, perspectives, and contributions that have shaped the success of America’s fashion industry, AAFA is proud to celebrate these snapshots in “250 Years of Fashion.” The organization recognizes that the industry’s progress has been made possible through ongoing reflection, learning, and the activism that continues to drive meaningful improvement.

AAFA also acknowledges that this work is never complete. As the industry moves forward, it will continue to navigate challenges and opportunities related to corporate responsibility, sustainability, and other evolving dynamics.

As part of this semiquincentennial reflection, AAFA is inviting participants to consider the question, “What will our industry look like on July 4, 2076?” through a virtual time capsule that will be opened during America’s tricentennial celebration. Contributors are encouraged to share their aspirations for the future of fashion, offering insights that will help future generations understand how today’s industry imagined the road ahead. Throughout the rest of the year, AAFA will continue sharing stories and historical reflections through member and media engagement.

Posted: June 1, 2026

Source: The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)