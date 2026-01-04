Yvonne Schuberth Named New Head Weaving Machines Lindauer DORNIER GmbH

LINDAU, Germany — December 18, 2025 — After more than ten successful years at Lindauer DORNIER GmbH, Mr. Wolfgang Schöffl will be leaving our family-owned company at the end of the year to enjoy his well-deserved retirement.

For generations, DORNIER has stood for quality, reliability, innovative strength and partnership-based cooperation with its customers. Mr. Schöffl has embodied these values in his daily work in a special way. With his high level of personal commitment, professional competence and sense of responsibility, he has contributed significantly to the sustainable success of the weaving machine product line and our company. We would like to express our sincere thanks to him for this.

Effective 1 January 2026, Mrs. Yvonne Schuberth will take over the management of the weaving machine product line. Mrs. Schuberth was previously responsible for internal sales and has extensive knowledge of our products, processes and customer requirements. In her new role, she will take over responsibility for the weaving machines product line and consistently uphold the proven values of Lindauer DORNIER – continuity, customer focus and technical progress. We are confident that Mrs. Schuberth will be a competent contact person and supporter for you.

We would like to thank Mr. Schöffl for his many years of commitment and wish him all the best for this new chapter in his life. We wish Mrs. Schuberth every success in her new role and look forward to continuing our trusting cooperation with your company.

Posted: January 4, 2026

Source: Lindauer DORNIER GmbH