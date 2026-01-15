A. Monforts Textilmaschinen Announces Leadership Transition: Volker Gingter Appointed Managing Director

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — January 15, 2026 — Effective from January 1, 2026, Volker Gingter, has been appointed the new Managing Director of A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG, headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany, and will steer the fortunes of the leading dyeing and finishing technology company going forward.

Gunnar Meyer stepped down as Managing Director on December 31, 2025, and will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until his well-earned retirement in July 2026.

“All at Monforts would like to thank Gunnar Meyer for his dedication and his great engagement in endeavouring to keep Monforts competitive and defend its position as a world market leader,” said Marketing Manager Nicole Croonenbroek. “We wish him all the best for the next exciting chapter of his life.”

Mr Gingter started his career as an electrician in 1997 at Sucker-Müller-Hacoba, also headquartered in Mönchengladbach, and first joined Monforts in 2000 as an inhouse commissioning engineer. Between 2010 and 2013 he worked at Esprit on a new European warehouse before rejoining Monforts as Engineering Service Manager. He became Head of the Service Department in 2020 and in 2025 also took charge of the Spare Parts Department.

He is now looking forward to meeting the worldwide Monforts network of customers and suppliers personally at the forthcoming Techtextil 2026 exhibition in Frankfurt.

“Today’s volatile worldwide market situation will be a challenge, but I am ready to navigate Monforts through this demanding time,” he said. “The Techtextil exhibition serves as an excellent platform for networking and meeting with key players and provides a great opportunity to meet many customers and potential new ones. Keeping good relationships with customers is essential and it is our aim to fulfil their expectations when investing in our products.”

A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG was founded in 1884 and today is a leading supplier of textile dyeing and finishing machines as well as coating devices. The company is a market leader in stenters, continuous dyeing ranges, sanforising ranges and special executions for denim and for the finishing of technical textiles.

At its Advanced Technology Center (ATC) in Mönchengladbach, customers can undertake fabric trials on the latest Monforts equipment under real production conditions. For over 40 years, the company’s production site has been in St. Stefan, Austria. Monforts is a member of CHTC Fong’s Group.

