Institut Für Textiltechnik (ITA) Of RWTH Aachen University Receives The Prestigious PROSE AWARD 2025 In The Engineering And Technology Category

AACHEN, Germany — March 21, 2025 — Roshan Paul and Thomas Gries from the Institut für Textiltechnik (ITA) of RWTH Aachen University were honored as category winners in Engineering and Technology for their book ‘Sustainable Innovations in the Textile Industry’.

Every year since 1976, the Association of American Publishers Awards for Professional and Scholarly Excellence (PROSE Awards) have recognized authors, editors and publishers who have made significant advances in their respective fields with their groundbreaking works.

“The PROSE AWARD is one of the highest honours a book can ever achieve”, enthuses Roshan Paul.

“This award is a result of the synergistic team work with all the chapter authors and is a dreamcome true”. Thomas Gries adds: “As part of the ITA Group International Centre for Sustainable Textiles, ITA has been

conducting high-quality research on sustainable textiles for several years. The results from this research also form the basis for our book. This is how we live up to our claim ‘Textile Innovations – Sustainable. Digital. Individual.'”

Posted: March 21, 2025

Source: Institut für Textiltechnik (ITA) of RWTH Aachen University