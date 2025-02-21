Three TVF Sales Legends Retire: James Durant, Jim Prestipino, Shelly Hirschinger Combine For More Than 75 Years Of Service

CARMEL, Ind. — February 21, 2025 — Three of TVF Inc.’s longest-serving and most accomplished senior sales consultants are retiring. James Durant, Jim Prestipino, and Shelly Hirschinger have combined for more than 75 years of serving customers at TVF — Top Value Fabrics — and will leave an indelible legacy on the company and the textile industry.

“James, Jim, and Shelly exemplify the highest standards of excellence in sales,” said Tad Calahan, President of TVF. Their extensive knowledge and customer-first approach set them apart as leaders in their field.

“Through their exceptional expertise, consistent performance, and tireless commitment to supporting both customers and the company, they have played a pivotal role in elevating our success.Their contributions will leave a legacy and continue to inspire excellence across our organization. We are truly grateful – thank you James, Jim, and Shelly.”

“These three are legends and will be dearly missed,” says TVF Vice President of Business Development Robert Hinsch.

“So much of our success and the success of our customers can be tied to the knowledge, hard work, and relationships that James, Jim, and Shelly have built. Thank you for your dedication and we wish you a long, happy retirement.”

James Durant was the second-ever employee hired for TVF’s West Coast operations. Since arriving in 1988, “Big Game James” has established himself as an affable, knowledgeable, and committed advocate for customers and the company. Much like the fabrics TVF sells, James’s approach has revolved around exceptional consistency.

Jim Prestipino arrived at TVF in 2002 with a wealth of textile experience gained through work in the nylon and polyester texturizing division at Milliken & Co. in South Carolina and the former Amerbelle Textiles dye house in Connecticut. From fibers to finish, Jim has been regarded as a primary source of tried-and-true knowledge for everyone at TVF.

Shelly Hirschinger, considered TVF’s most itinerant traveler, joined the company in 2006. In her textile career, she has become renowned by customers for her knowledge, responsiveness, and attention to detail, and highly regarded by her teammates for her dedication, mentorship, and competitive nature.

“Working alongside James, Jim, and Shelly has truly been an honor and a pleasure for both me and our entire team,” said Travis Conlon, TVF Sales Director of Classic and Vinyl. “Each of them has brought a unique wealth of expertise, while fostering a culture of excellence, accountability, and outstanding service in every relationship they’ve built. Here’s to celebrating their incredible contributions and wishing them all the best in their next chapter!”

TVF’s sales team is working toward a seamless transition for our customers who have worked with James, Jim, and Shelly throughout the years. For any questions or to express well wishes to the retirees, contact our team or visit tvfinc.com.

Posted: February 21, 2025

Source: TVF Inc. — Top Value Fabrics