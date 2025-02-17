The National Cotton Council (NCC) Congratulates Brooke Rollins As U.S. Secretary Of Agriculture

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — February 13, 2025 — The National Cotton Council (NCC) congratulates Brooke Rollins on her confirmation as the new U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

The NCC is confident as Ms. Rollins steps in as the new Secretary of Agriculture that her knowledge and commitment to producers and rural America will be vital in our efforts to strengthen the farm economy. The NCC looks forward to collaborating with Secretary Rollins to bring about positive developments for cotton and all of agriculture.

Posted: February 17, 2025

Source: The National Cotton Council (NCC)