Prime Line Welcomes Experienced Industry Veteran As New Director Of National Accounts

BRIDGEPORT, CT — February 19, 2025 — Prime Line, a supplier in the promotional products industry, is thrilled to announce the addition of Cristi Meyer as the new Director of National/Strategic Accounts. With 30 years of experience on both the distributor and supplier sides, Cristi brings a wealth of expertise and deep industry relationships to the role.

Cristi has built an impressive career, spending 15 years at Staples Promotional Products, 13 years at Sweda (now SnugZ), and two years at AAA Innovations. Throughout her tenure, she has been dedicated to working with top National Accounts, forging strong relationships with Account Executives, and delivering a solution-based approach to meet client needs.

In her new role at Prime Line, Cristi will be traveling across the country to represent the company with several elite Strategic Accounts, continuing to strengthen partnerships and drive growth.

“Cristi is a fantastic addition to our team,” said Eric Levin, General Manager of Prime Line. “Her deep industry knowledge, extensive network, and strategic mindset make her the perfect fit to support our National Accounts. We’re confident that her passion and expertise will enhance our partnerships and bring incredible value to our customers.”

When she’s not on the road meeting with clients, Cristi can often be found at a concert with friends, enjoying time on the water, or playing a round of golf.

Prime Line is excited to welcome Cristi and looks forward to the impact she will make in her new role.

Posted: February 19, 2025

Source: Prime Line, a division of S&S Activewear