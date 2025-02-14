Fi-Tech, Inc. Welcomes Joe Bernard To Sales Team

MIDLOTHIAN, VA — February 14, 2025 — Fi-Tech is excited to announce the addition of Joe Bernard to our sales team as Sales and Market Development Manager. In this role, Joe will be responsible for market development and customer management in the Northeast, Mid-West and Western USA in addition to other duties on our sales team.

Joe brings 15 years of manufacturing and sales experience in the textile and technical textile industries and holds a bachelor’s degree in Textile Technology from NC State University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe to our team,” said Managing Director, Jeffrey G. Bassett. “His vast experience and expertise in textile manufacturing and more recent sales and market development experience will enhance Fi-Tech’s service to our customers and European principals. Joe has a tremendous work ethic, an established reputation, and strong communication skills, allowing him to connect with and to serve our growing customer base. ”

Joe Bernard also expressed excitement about joining Fi-Tech, saying, “I first worked with Fi-Tech on a project in 2014. The company and its staff have always been recognized as a provider of market leading products and services with the utmost professionalism. I experienced this firsthand in manufacturing and now I am excited to join their team.”

As Fi-Tech continues to expand, the addition of Joe reinforces the commitment to providing excellent service to our global customers. For more information, please contact Jeffrey Bassett, Managing Director, jbassett@fi-tech.com

Posted: February 14, 2025

Source: Fi-Tech, Inc.