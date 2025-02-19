Cotton Council International Elects 2025 Officers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — February 19, 2025 — Carlo Bocardo, a cooperative official from Bakersfield, Calif., will serve as Cotton Council International’s (CCI) president for 2025. CCI is the National Cotton Council’s (NCC) export promotion arm and carries out programs in 50 plus countries under the COTTON USA™ trademark. Bocardo and other CCI officers were elected at CCI’s Board Meeting held as part of the NCC’s 2025 Annual Meeting in Dallas, Texas. Lee Cromley, a Brooklet, Ga., producer, will serve as CCI chairman.

“CCI is driving innovation and technology to lead the world to cotton’s next level, and I’m eager to serve as CCI President and show our export customers that U.S. cotton remains the global cotton leader,” Bocardo said. “CCI is an integral partner to our mill customers, offering personal and curated services that are unique to COTTON USA™ and valuable to our customers’ business, which can only increase U.S. cotton demand and loyalty.”

Bocardo is the executive vice president of sales for Calcot, Ltd., a cotton marketing cooperative, and has traveled extensively in the U.S. and around the world promoting U.S. cotton. He joined the cotton industry in 2000, when Calcot hired him as an assistant export sales manager. Bocardo received a master’s degree in agribusiness from Texas A&M University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Universidad Anáhuac in Mexico City.

Other CCI officers elected were:

first vice president John C. King, III, a merchant from Richardson, TX;

second vice president Richard Gaona, a producer from Roby, Texas;

secretary Gary Adams, Cordova, Tenn.; and

assistant secretary Bruce Atherley, Washington, D.C.

Newly elected as CCI treasurer was Wayne Boseman, a cooperative official from Garner, N.C.

Newly elected CCI directors were:

Paul E. Bush, a cooperative official from Glendale, Ariz.; and

Brad Williams, a ginner from Bells, Tenn.

Re-elected as 2025 CCI directors were:

PRODUCERS

Philip Edwards, Smithfield, Va.

Barry W. Evans, Kress, Texas

Matthew R. (Matt) Hyneman, Jonesboro, Ark.

Donny Lassiter, Conway, N.C.

John F. Lindamood, Tiptonville, Tenn.

Mark Nichols, Altus, Okla.; and

Paul (Paco) Ollerton, Casa Grande, Ariz.

GINNER

Richard J. Lindsey, Centre, Ala.

COTTONSEED HANDLER

Aaron Pena, Harlingen, Texas

MERCHANTS

Matt Dunbar, Memphis, Tenn.

Nick Kastle, Corcoran, Calif.

Neeraj Rana, Cordova, Tenn.

Wesley Rentz, Greenville, S.C.; and

Beau Stephenson, Richardson, Texas

COOPERATIVES

Frederick Barrier, Greenwood, Miss.; and

Kevin Brinkley, Lubbock, Texas

WAREHOUSE

Vance C. Shoaf, Milan, Tenn.

MANUFACTURERS

James (Jim) Martin, Gastonia, N.C.; and

Mike Quinn, Sanford, N.C.

Posted: February 19, 2025

Source: Cotton Council International (CCI)