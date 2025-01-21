ColorLogic Welcomes Renowned Color Scientist John Seymour

RHEINE, Germany— January 20, 2025 — ColorLogic — a Hybrid Software brand and global provider of color management solutions — announced the appointment of John Seymour as Color Science lead. An applied mathematician and color scientist, Seymour brings more than 25 years of experience from QuadTech’s advanced product development group, where he pioneered algorithms and instrumentation for printer color management. His extensive contributions to the industry include teaching color science at Clemson University and providing expert consultation as “John the Math Guy.”

This strategic addition will benefit OEM partners, ColorLogic, and Hybrid Software customers through enhanced color management technology across ColorLogic’s award-winning product portfolio. Seymour brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge in color science, mathematical modeling, and advanced color technologies to the ColorLogic team.

“John’s deep understanding of color science and proven track record in developing groundbreaking color management algorithms will drive significant advancements across our entire technology portfolio,” states Christopher Graf, vice president and general manager of Hybrid Software’s color business unit. “His expertise will help us deliver next-generation color technology to our OEM partners while enhancing the capabilities available to ColorLogic and Hybrid Software users worldwide.”

“Thirty-some years ago, I was lucky to stumble into a job that rewarded me for having an insatiable curiosity, and which had soil that was fertile enough to nurture my seeds of creativity. That curiosity opened up the vast multidisciplinary world of color science to me,” Seymour said. “Today, I have a wonderful sense of déjà vu as I start planting seeds in the fertile ground that is Color Logic. This tight group of experts in printing technology, color management and programming is already inspiring me. I can’t wait to get started!”

This appointment reaffirms ColorLogic’s commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring it remains a trusted partner for professionals in print, packaging, and beyond.

Posted: January 21, 2025

Source: ColorLogic, a brand of Hybrid Software Group PLC