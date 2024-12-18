RUDOLF Appoints Marcos Furrer As CEO, Dr Gunther Duschek As CTOO And Dr Oliver Kusterle As CSO — Dr Wolfgang A. Schumann Becomes Chairman Of The Board Of Directors

GERETSRIED, Germany — December 16, 2024 — RUDOLF, a global medium-sized specialty chemical company, is adopting a new management structure at the beginning of 2025 to accelerate the implementation of its strategic goals.

The aim remains to further strengthen RUDOLF‘s international market position and to sustainably, expand the company‘s innovative strength in an increasingly dynamic competitive environment.

Global strategy – local execution

The reorganization also underlines RUDOLF‘s commitment to remain a leading player in the speciality chemical industry and to make a sustainable contribution to the future of the textile, construction, paper and coating additives industries.

Change in the management structure

At the beginning of 2025, Mr Wolfgang Schumann and Dr Wolfgang A. Schumann will take over the chairmanship of the newly established Board of Directors as its Co-Chairs. In his new role, Dr Schumann will focus specifically on developing strategically important business in Asia in order to further expand the company‘s market position there.

‘It is with great pleasure and confidence that I hand over the role of CEO to Marcos Furrer. I am equally pleased that Dr Gunther Duschek as CTOO and Dr Oliver Kusterle as CSO, in their existing global responsibilities, will round off the operational management team in terms of continuity and commitment. This new management structure is a decisive step for the future of our company. It will apply from the beginning of 2025.

In my new role as Chairman of the Board of Directors, I will focus specifically on the development of the strategically important business in Asia and continue to be the point of contact for our joint ventures. I am convinced that this realignment will enable us to further expand and strengthen our market position.

I would like to thank all employees for their commitment and support over the past years and look forward to continuing to advance the vision of RUDOLF together with the new management team and to serve our customers worldwide even better.’

Marcos Furrer has been appointed as the new CEO of the RUDOLF Group and will also take on the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). His many years of experience in the speciality chemical industry and his strategic insight make him the ideal person to drive RUDOLF‘s global vision forward.

“I am very pleased to take on the role of CEO of the Rudolf Group. You can literally feel the Group‘s more than 100 years of activity in the textile chemical business. The excellent team and the special customer proximity are the cornerstones of our success, which I would like to build on in order to further develop the successful strategic path. I am convinced that with this new approach we will not only strengthen our international market position but also make our contribution to a sustainable future. Together with our dedicated team, I look forward to advancing the vision of RUDOLF and serving our customers worldwide even better.”

Posted: December 18, 2024

Source: RUDOLF