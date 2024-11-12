American Flock Association Announces New Leadership

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — November 12, 2024 — Following last week’s annual meeting, the American Flock Association formally announced that Megan Rossomme, President of EIS Fibercoating, Inc., has been named Association Chairperson. Rossomme has served on AFA’s executive committee since 2019 and stepped into the chairperson role in September. AFA represents flock manufacturers and their suppliers in North America.

At the annual meeting, Rossomme named Eric Honkamp, Sales Manager for Cellusuede Products, Inc. of Rockford, Ill., as the association’s Vice Chair.

Rossomme said her focus on the AFA executive committee will include acting as a sounding board for the association’s management and working on projects that help industries throughout North America learn about flock and the flocking process.

EIS Fibercoating, which is ISO 9001 certified and located in Logansport, Ind., opened in the early 1980’s serving the North American auto industry. Automotive continues to be one of the company’s primary markets but under Rossomme’s leadership, EIS has expanded into a wide variety of other industry sectors.

“I have been connected to flocking my entire life,” said Rossomme. “I look forward to working with the rest of our AFA team, the majority of whom are also second generation, in continuing to promote both the value and beauty of flock.”

Cellusuede Products recently went through a major expansion with the acquisition of Engineered Fiber Technologies, Inc., (EFT) of Shelton, Conn. Founded in 1998, EFT specializes in making precision, short-cut fibers for technical markets. For example, carbon fibers made by EFT are used on the Mars Rover to help prevent fires.

“First, I want to thank Raj Shah, our outgoing Chairperson, for his years of service to the association,” said Steve Rosenthal, AFA’s managing director. “And we look forward to working with both Megan and Eric in their new leadership roles as the North American flock industry moves forward.”

Posted: November 12, 2024

Source The American Flock Association (AFA)