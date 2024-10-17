New PLEVA Sensors And Controls Representation In Noth America

EMPFINGEN, Germany — October 17, 2024 — As of August 2024 WEKO is the official sales & service partner in North America for PLEVA Sensors and Controls. Mr. Terence McGee (General Manager WEKO North America) and his team represent PLEVA in the USA and Canada.

After a successful technology training at PLEVA headquarters Empfingen in Germany, Terence McGee (General Manager WEKO North America) and Daniel Forbes (Service Technician) are ready to support and advise the customers in USA and Canada.

WEKO is worldwide known for high quality minimal spray dyeing and finishing technology. This in combination with PLEVA high precision sensors and controls will give many advantages in terms of improving efficiency and sustainability in industrial production. Significant reduction in water, energy and chemical consumption can be achieved. In addition, new functional effects can be created for technical textiles, paper, nonwovens and more.

“WEKO is a great partner for us. We are looking forward to the co-operation in North America and are ready to start new, exciting projects. Together we make the industry more sustainable.” states Kathrin Pleva, Member of Management.

As a starting point, PLEVA and WEKO presented themselves together on a common exhibition booth at Techtextil North America, which took place from 20 to 22 August in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Learn more about sustainability with PLEVA Sensors and Controls on www.pleva.org or on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/pleva-sensors-and-controls/).

Posted: October 17, 2024

Source: PLEVA GmbH