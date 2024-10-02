Michelman’s Steve Bassetti To Speak On Benefits Of Fiber Sizing At Carbon Fiber Conference

CINCINNATI, OH — October 1, 2024 — Michelman’s Steve Bassetti, Director of Global Marketing for Fibers and Composites, will lead a session entitled Fiber Sizing – Insights at CompositesWorld’s Carbon Fiber 2024. Steve’s presentation will take place on October 9 from 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM EST and will cover the fundamentals of fiber sizing, including what it is, how it works, why it is essential, and what benefits it provides.

He will follow these fundamental topics with an overview of current R&D efforts taking place in the industry that are helping create new products for emerging and growth applications. Steve will discuss the use of chopped and continuous carbon fiber for thermoplastics and will break these two applications down by polymer type, including polypropylene, polyamides, polycarbonates/PC-ABS, and high-performance engineering thermoplastics.

Steve will also discuss the emerging use of recycled carbon fiber. “The recycled fiber community is becoming more prominent, with companies focusing on recovering and reusing carbon fiber from products such as decommissioned wind turbine blades, discarded laptop housings, and production waste”, commented Bassetti. “Fiber sizing plays a critical role in helping create value-added products from these recycled materials.”

The Carbon Fiber conference will be held October 8-10, 2024, at the Charleston Marriott in Charleston, SC.

Posted: October 2, 2024

Source: Michelman