AATCC Announces Gregg Woodcock As Incoming Executive Director

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — October 30, 2024 — The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) is thrilled to announce that

has been named the incoming Executive Director of the Association. Woodcock is a graduate of Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science as well as the Institute of Textile Technology. He started at Burlington Industries in the knitted fabrics division and has since been with Hanesbrands Inc (including predecessors Sara Lee Knit Products and National Textiles). His current role is Sr. Manager, Product Quality/Safety at Hanesbrands Inc.

Woodcock has been a long-time member and active participant in AATCC research committees. Currently, he serves at the chairman to RA88, the committee on Home Laundering Technology. In addition to being heavily involved in the research committees, Woodcock has been a speaker at numerous AATCC events, both in person and virtual. Most recently, he presented during the Textile Testing Workshop for Specifiers in September, where he presented Understanding Laundering in a Testing Context.

Woodcock is set to begin his role as the Executive Director on November 11, with some initial guidance from John Y. “Jack” Daniels. Daniels previously held the Executive Vice President role for more than 20 years. He returned to AATCC on a short, four-month interim basis when Diana Wyman stepped down as EVP of the Association to pursue an opportunity with REI. The Board of Directors agreed for Daniels to be named Executive Vice President, Emeritus where he will continue to serve on a number of administrative committees and assist needed. AATCC extends its utmost appreciation and gratitude to Daniels as he stepped in during the interim to support the smooth transition between Wyman and Woodcock.

Posted: October 30, 2024

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)