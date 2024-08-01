PolyQuest Expands Commercial Talent Roster With Four Appointments

WILMINGTON, N.C. — August 1, 2024 — PolyQuest, Inc. (PolyQuest) unveiled today, the addition of four exceptional talents to its team. This strategic move underscores its unwavering commitment to further growth and expansion in its thermoplastics distribution business. PolyQuest welcomed Andy Fredericks, Brian Goldberg, John Sarrao, and James Nelson – all distinguished industry experts poised to further elevate PolyQuest’s industry standing.

“PolyQuest is forging ahead in exciting new directions. The addition of Andy, Brian, John, and James will be seamless within our organization. It’s very rare to find external talents such as these in one package that has the same DNA structure as PolyQuest. We welcome them with open arms,” stated John Marinelli, CEO of PolyQuest.

To further these efforts, during the Covid era, PolyQuest made strategic investments to implement new, modern Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions that streamline its business processes, improve data analytics, and support future growth. PolyQuest is now ready to responsibly yet rapidly, scale its distribution business while maintaining a customer-centric focus with servitude as its overriding core principle.

In conclusion, John Marinelli affirmed, “Although we have traditional values in building and nurturing industry relationships, our unmatched capabilities to oversee the supply chain and swiftly customize solutions for our customers stems from our people and our technologies. This is an enduring commitment.”

Posted: August 1, 2024

Source: PolyQuest, Inc.