Doug Neal To Lead Barry-Wehmiller Continuous Improvement Initiatives

ST. LOUIS — August 5, 2024 — Barry-Wehmiller is excited to announce a new role that will bring transformative change to the organization. Doug Neal has been appointed Vice President of Continuous Improvement and will lead the efforts to reboot the organization’s dedication to operational excellence. Neal brings over three decades of experience in operations and continuous improvement across diverse industries, spanning from healthcare to manufacturing, making him a pivotal addition to the leadership team.

Most recently, Neal worked at Revvity (formerly PerkinElmer), where he held important roles such as Senior Director, Global Lean; Senior Director, Planning and Logistics; and Senior Director, Service Operations. He holds a Bachelor of Science in industrial management from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration from Pennsylvania Western University Clarion.

Neal’s diverse skill set includes expertise in multisite operations and international business systems, along with extensive experience in manufacturing and transactional process improvement. His appointment marks a strategic move toward enhancing Barry-Wehmiller’s global commercial, operational and organizational strategies.

“Doug’s wealth of experience and passion for operational excellence will undoubtedly drive significant transformation at Barry-Wehmiller,” said Kyle Chapman, Barry-Wehmiller President. “His continuous improvement initiatives align with our vision of building a vibrant future and ensure that our customers continue to receive exceptional quality and service.”

“Barry-Wehmiller is a great organization with a great history and foundation,” said Neal. “I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities here. Our focus will be on the people, ensuring they are involved and engaged in driving the changes needed to deliver results for our customers, stakeholders and team members.”

Posted: August 5, 2024

Source: Barry-Wehmiller