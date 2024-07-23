Jadel Baptiste Joins Organic Dyes And Pigments LLC As Technical Director

LINCOLN, R.I. — July 23, 2024 — Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC (ORCO) announced that Jadel Baptista has joined the company as Technical director.

In this newly created position, Baptista will have overall responsibility for driving innovation and new product development and providing technical leadership for the company.

Baptista brings to ORCO more than 30 years of technical experience, having held positions as Technology manager at Evonik Corp., R&D manager at Chromaflo Technologies and for the past 10 years as Technical director at DCL Corp.

Baptista holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry from PUC-SP Brazil and lives in Cranston, R.I., with his wife and four children.

Posted: July 23, 2024

Source: Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC