Diana Wyman Steps Down as The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) Executive Vice President

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — July 25, 2024 — After 5 years as Executive Vice President of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC), Diana Wyman informed the Board of Directors of her resignation, effective August 9, 2024. Wyman leaves AATCC to join Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI), a Silver corporate member of the Association. She promised, “I will continue to be an active AATCC member and volunteer, wherever I go.”

In addition to serving as Executive Vice President, Wyman has been Director of the Publications, Membership, and Technical departments. A member of AATCC since 2001, she has also participated in numerous administrative and technical committees.

In the interim, John (Jack) Daniels will fill the vacated post until a permanent replacement is named. Daniels previously held the EVP role for more than 20 years and the Board of Directors has agreed for him to be named Executive Vice President, Emeritus. Wyman and Daniels will work together during the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition. Daniels said of Wyman, “Your leadership at AATCC over so many years has been greatly appreciated by our members, and by me personally, knowing first-hand what you’ve accomplished over these many years for all of the departments of AATCC!”

Other board members shared similar sentiments. Kanti Jasani said, “Diana, besides being EVP is one of the strongest technical experts on the AATCC team.” Wyman led the formation of AATCC’s e-textile committee and was instrumental in publishing a test method for measuring fiber fragment (“microfiber”) release in laundering. She has spoken on these and other testing-related topics at conferences and industry events around the world.

On the administrative front, Wyman successfully navigated AATCC through COVID shutdowns and restrictions. She oversaw building enhancements, displays, and celebrations for the Association’s 100th anniversary in 2021. Wyman negotiated and signed memoranda of understanding with Colombia and Sri Lanka to enable national adoption of AATCC standards. AATCC President John Crocker said, “Diana and I have been professional peers for over 20 years, working within AATCC, ASTM, and ISO. She will be sorely missed as the Executive Vice President, but I look forward to continue working with her in the standards communities and I wish her well and success in her future endeavors!”

The AATCC Board of Directors will begin the search for a new executive immediately. A search committee and job description are being developed and will be announced soon.

Posted: July 25, 2024

Source: American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)