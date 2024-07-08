Christina Horsley Promoted To Vice President Of Operations At The Association For Linen Management

RICHMOND, KY — July 8, 2024 — The Association for Linen Management (ALM) is thrilled to announce the promotion of Christina Horsley to the position of Vice President of Operations. Christina has been an invaluable member of the ALM team since 2012, previously serving as Director of Education and Events. In this role, she successfully managed the Laundry & Linen College and notable events such as IMPACT, consistently delivering exceptional results.

Christina brings nearly 30 years of experience in Association Management to her new role. She has a remarkable history of building and leading teams that significantly enhance member experience and value. Throughout her tenure at ALM, particularly during the transition to new leadership, Christina has demonstrated her ability to contribute positively to her areas of responsibility while showcasing skills that extend beyond her initial scope. By adding Membership Services and Development to her duties, she has shown a profound understanding of member engagement and experience.

Sarah Brobeck, President & CEO of ALM, praised Christina’s contributions, stating, “I am amazed by the vast contributions Christina has displayed over the past 18 months. During this time, the staff transitioned from a siloed approach to their work to an integrated team collectively working toward common goals, and Christina was instrumental in this organizational shift. She’s proven her skill sets extend well beyond her current role.”

In her new capacity as Vice President of Operations, Christina will take on a more strategic role, overseeing all aspects of internal operations to ensure alignment with the strategic goals set by the Board of Directors. “This promotion is another component of the overall transition of the organization that positions us to achieve our goals while enhancing value to our members and the industry,” added Brobeck. “Christina’s history with ALM is rich in high quality results, broadening her responsibilities ensures we have the same quality results across all areas of our association.”

“As I step into this new role as Vice President of Operations, I am excited to further contribute to ALM’s mission. I am eager to continue working alongside our talented team to drive innovation and excellence in our services for our members and the industry.” Said Horsley.

Posted: July 8, 2024

Source: The Association for Linen Management (ALM)