Phil Hart To Receive The Prestigious 2024 Maglin-Biggie Supplier Partner Lifetime Achievement Award

ALEXANDRIA, VA — June 13, 2024 — TRSA is thrilled to announce that Phil Hart, president and CEO of Kannegiesser ETECH, Minneapolis, has been honored with the 2024 Maglin-Biggie Supplier Partner Lifetime Achievement Award. This award is a testament to Hart’s exceptional leadership, his significant contributions to the linen, uniform and facility services industry, and his steadfast dedication to excellence.

“It is a truly unexpected surprise to be nominated for this award,” Hart said. “Many of the names of the prior recipients are people that I have a great deal of respect for and have learned much from. To be associated with those leaders in our industry is truly an honor.”

Revered by his colleagues for creating an outstanding workplace environment and fostering a culture of success and contentment among customers and staff, Hart’s philosophy is that the team should get the credit. This exemplifies his modest approach and belief in shared success. His core principle, “We Do What’s Right,” has garnered him respect from customers and has cultivated a high level of accountability and trust within the Kannegiesser ETECH team. Renowned for his patience and eagerness to educate, Hart engages meaningfully with individuals, remembering personal details and showing sincere interest in their lives. His actions, such as personally ensuring the safe return of ill team members from job sites, demonstrate his faith in his team’s potential and his role as a true leader.

Since joining Kannegiesser USA in 2004, Hart’s visionary leadership has played a crucial role in evolving the company from a European supplier to a formidable U.S. corporation. His pivotal role in the acquisition of ETECH stands as a tribute to his strategic foresight and the acknowledgment of American technological excellence by Kannegiesser. As CEO for the past seven years, Kannegiesser ETECH has become a byword for responsiveness and innovation, always seeking ways to make challenging ideas feasible while maintaining sharp business acumen.

Hart’s TRSA leadership positions and accomplishments include:

Founding chair and ongoing member of the Supplier Partner Council Board of Directors

Member of the TRSA Board of Directors

Contributor to the Strategic Planning Committee

Instructor at the Production Management Institute (PMI) and Maintenance Management Institute (MMI)

Steadfast supporter of TRSA programs through advertising and sponsorship

Host of international plant tours, promoting global industry insights

Proponent for team engagement in TRSA events, both in-person and virtual

Participant in DEI Committee meetings at the TRSA Legislative Conference

Kannegiesser ETECH considers it a great privilege that Hart receives this award. Michael Harre, chief sales and service officer, said that, “His loyalty, continuous striving for improvement, and dedication to the industry, have set a high standard within our organization. Moreover, Phil’s valuable contributions have helped advance our industry, making him a deserving recipient of this award. Kannegiesser, as a supplier, is deeply committed to the same principles and values. Over the past two decades, Phil has exemplified dedication and excellence, and this award reflects our shared commitment to advancing the industry and setting new standards. We extend our sincere congratulations to Phil Hart and celebrate this well-deserved honor.”

Hart will receive the award at TRSA’s 111th Annual Conference & Exchange, this Sept. 24-25 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, CO. Registration and details can be found at www.trsa.org/annual conference.

Posted: June 15, 2024

Source: TRSA