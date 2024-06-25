NEWH, Inc. Announces ICON Of Industry, Scholarship Recipients At HD Expo

SHAWANO, WI— June 25, 2024 — NEWH, Inc. is pleased to announce Diana Dobin of Valley Forge Fabrics is this year’s NEWH ICON of Industry recipient. Alongside E’lexis Brewer, who was honored with the Harvey Nudelman Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by Fabricut Contract, FR One, and Jacquaia Szucs, awardee of the Diversity in Hospitality Scholarship, a partnership between Hospitality Diversity Action Council (HDAC) and NEWH and underwritten by Emerald, Dobin was announced as the recipient on April 30th as part of HD Expo’s inaugural Women in Design Awards Breakfast. NEWH’s programming at the Las Vegas conference included a booth on the show floor for attendees to learn more about the association and a party to commemorate its 40th Anniversary.

A member of NEWH since 1995, Diana Dobin, Co-CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer at Valley Forge Fabrics, was honored for embodying the ethos of the NEWH ICON of Industry. The award celebrates leaders of the hospitality manufacturing industry with over 30 years of experience who have made a unique impact through innovative work and community or industry outreach. Dobin was recognized for her role as a leader, mentor, and trusted advisor to many colleagues, students, and industry professionals. Acknowledged as a sustainability pioneer in hospitality, Dobin has championed innovative eco-conscious solutions long before it was elevated to the forefront of conversation. Dobin will receive the NEWH Icon of Industry Award during the Gold Key Gala in New York City on November 11 held in conjunction with BD|NY.

“Members are the heart of our organization, and we’re thrilled to be able to recognize individuals like Diana through ICON of Industry,” said Shelia Lohmiller, CEO of NEWH, Inc. “This ceremony is special in that we celebrate established industry talent while embracing the next generation of hospitality leaders, including E’lexis and Jacquaia, through our scholarship programs.”

The Diversity in Hospitality scholarship, a partnership between HDAC and NEWH, encourages diversity, equity, and inclusion in and access to the hospitality industry. Jacquaia Szucs, recipient of the award, is a third-year student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Interior Architecture and Design. Driven by a passion for creative expression, Szucs channels her artistic vision into designing spaces that transcend functionality, turning them into captivating works of art and memorable experiences. E’lexis Brewer, recipient of the Harvey Nudelman Memorial Scholarship, is an interior design student at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). With a passion for the intersectionality of design and accessibility, Brewer intends to pursue a career in interior design with an aspiration to establish her own firm.

Posted: June 25, 2024

Source: NEWH, Inc.