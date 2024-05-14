Pindler Unveils New Leadership Model To Enhance Team Collaboration And Customer Support

MOORPARK, Calif. — May 14, 2024 — Pindler announces a strategic shift in its leadership model to foster increased collaboration among territories and provide enhanced support to customers. With a focus on teamwork and resource optimization, Pindler introduces two national divisions to reinforce its commitment to excellence.

In a move aimed at reinforcing the importance of teamwork within territories, Pindler has established two national divisions. Kelby Gleghorn will lead the Western Division, while Jeff Horton will helm the Eastern Division.

Gleghorn’s journey at Pindler began almost 30 years ago, demonstrating his deep commitment to the company and its values. Starting in the credit department, Gleghorn’s passion for the business and his exceptional work ethic quickly set him on a path of continuous growth within the organization. Gleghorn’s ascent within Pindler is a story of perseverance and achievement. His ability to navigate various roles and demonstrate excellence at each step led to his eventual appointment as director of sales, a position where he played a pivotal role in leading the showrooms & contract business.

We are thrilled to announce the well-deserved promotion of Gleghorn to position of vice president of Sales, reporting to Horton. Gleghorn, who has been instrumental in leading our Showrooms & hospitality focus, will now spearhead the showrooms and account executives in the Western Division, bringing a wealth of experience and strategic vision to the role.

Horton has been an integral part of the Pindler family for almost a decade, contributing significantly to the company’s growth and success. With a career in the business that spans over three decades, Horton has amassed a wealth of knowledge, industry insights, and a proven track record of driving sales excellence. Over the years, Horton has demonstrated unwavering dedication to Pindler’s mission and values. His commitment to fostering a collaborative and results-driven sales environment has played a pivotal role in the company’s achievements. As executive vice president of sales, Horton will leverage his extensive industry experience to lead to the Eastern Division, overseeing the showrooms and account executives.

Horton will assume overall responsibility for the national sales strategy, with specific focus on leading the Eastern Division. Horton’s leadership skills and extensive industry knowledge make him a key asset in driving Pindler’s sales initiatives to new heights.

This transformative leadership model underscores Pindler’s commitment to supporting the sales team and, by extension, ensuring unparalleled customer satisfaction. By aligning leadership with territories, we aim to maximize the use of collective resources, fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation.

With this strategic leadership transition, Pindler is positioned for a successful 2024 and reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients.

Source: Pindler