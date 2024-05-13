Patrick Clysdale Joins Direct Sales Team At Herculite Products

EMIGSVILLE, Pa. — May 13, 2024 — Herculite Products is pleased to announce that Patrick Clysdale has been hired as the Southeastern Regional manager for the Direct Sales Team. Herculite is excited to expand its sales team to support and continue the strong growth of the southeastern market.

Clysdale will manage our Direct Sales team’s southeastern region, which includes automotive, custom-engineered solutions, healthcare, agriculture, and tent and structure customers. Herculite strives to be the most responsive, supportive, and educated sales force in the industry, and Clysdale’s addition to our team will help us continue to achieve that goal.

Clysdale comes to Herculite with nearly 10 years of experience in B2C sales support and more than four years in B2B distribution. Clysdale was a collegiate baseball player and brings a strong history of teamwork and competitive skills to the Herculite Direct Sales Team. Clysdale lives in Florida and enjoys spending quality time with family, including his 10-month-old daughter.

Posted: May 13, 2024

Source: Herculite Products Inc.