Mycoworks Welcomes Ginevra Boralevi To Leadership Team As Communications Executive

PARIS — May 3, 2024 — MycoWorks has announced the appointment of Ginevra Boralevi as Director of Communications. A Paris-based expert with twenty years of experience in luxury communications, Ginevra is joining MycoWorks from the iconic French cashmere maison Eric Bompard, having led marketing and communications prior for major luxury groups in different sectors including Dom Pérignon (LVMH) and Panerai (Richemont Group). Ginevra has developed a strong passion and network in contemporary art and design, holding a degree in Art and Cultural Business and Administration from Bocconi University and started her career at the Peggy Guggenheim collection in Venice. Her expertise in building partnerships between the luxury sector and cultural institutions across art, architecture and design will drive the positioning of MycoWorks’ flagship biomaterial Reishi™.

“I see an immense opportunity to grow the future of luxury with Reishi™. Having worked in this industry for twenty years, it’s not often that one is able to have a hand in creating a new experience in art and design like the one we are building at MycoWorks,” said Ginevra Boralevi on her new position as Director Communications at MycoWorks. “I am excited to bring my experience in the luxury sector to raise the awareness of a new material of excellence: natural, precious, unique —and good for the planet.”

Crafted from the intricate roots of mycelium, Reishi™ is a revolutionary textile material, unparalleled in its versatility and uniqueness. Reishi™ is not a replacement to leather, but a new material option for art and design to create with. It carries the legacy of nature’s craftsmanship, seamlessly intertwining art with sustainability.

“My goal has always been that of our founders: to make the invisible visible,” said Xavier Gallego, MycoWorks’ VP of Marketing and Creative Director. “With Ginevra joining the executive team, the world of art and design can re-discover the unique expressions of Reishi™ and uncover new aesthetics with our precious natural mycelium material.”

Since September of 2022, MycoWorks’ Paris office on Rue de la Paix, where Ginevra is based with the company’s communications and product teams, is focused on providing dedicated support to their existing luxury partners, and collaborating with European designers, artists, brands and leather experts on projects Made with Reishi™. MycoWorks has received significant interest from some of the most renowned luxury brands and design firms, looking to partner with the biomaterials company on upcoming projects for 2024 and 2025.

Posted: May 3, 2024

Source: MycoWorks