Julie Tinsman Joins Strataglass As Director Of Business Development

EMIGSVILLE, PA — APRIL 8, 2024 — Herculite Products Inc., parent company of Strataglass LLC., an innovator in Clear Press Polished PVC sheets for the Marine Industry, with recognized brands such as Strataglass, CrystalClear, and PanoramaFR, is pleased to announce that Julie Tinsman has been hired as Director of Business Development to promote brand awareness, loyalty and grow market share while strengthening our relationships with End Product Manufacturers and our Distribution partners.

“Adding Julie to the Strataglass team is a sign of our deep commitment to the Marine Industry. She has a strong history of building relationships with those driving the industry forward,” said Craig Zola, Vice President of Marketing and Distribution.

Julie comes to Herculite with experience developing sales and marketing programs that grow sales revenues across national distribution channels. She has a background in sales, business and product development, OEM direct sales, and management in both B2B and B2C environments. Julie is an avid supporter of the marine fabrics industry and currently serves on the MFA advisory board and the Zone 7 board. Julie regularly participates in industry expert round table discussions and attends industry trade shows and events.

Posted: April 10, 2024

Source: Strataglass LLC. / Herculite Products Inc.,