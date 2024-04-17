INX Promotes Three To Vice President Positions

SCHAUMBURG, IL — April 17, 2024 — The Board of Directors at INX International Ink Co. have approved the promotions of three key executive managers to vice president positions. Anthony De Francesco, Alex Folloso, and Kim Hill have a combined 50-plus years of experience, and have led their teams to new levels of innovation, productivity, and industry excellence.

A logistics professional with over 10 years of experience, De Francesco has achieved many supply chain challenges since joining INX two years ago. Prior to being promoted to Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain, he reshaped key pillars including logistic operations, procurement, and supply planning. He also rightsized inventory without impacting service, and was instrumental in reshaping the company’s transportation footprint while reducing costs.

“Prior to being welcomed into the INX family, I was blind to the heart and soul behind the color I saw every day, he recalled. “I am humbled to say I am forever changed working alongside so many talented and likeminded individuals. Recalling a quote from Ghandi – ‘The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others’ – INX has brought out something in me that I just want to multiply and give back. My dedication to growing INX for the next generation is second to none, and I am both excited and grateful to contribute to our future.”

Folloso joined INX as a summer intern after he graduated from college 26 years ago. As the new Vice President of R&D Metal Decorating Technology, he is the driving force behind the company’s global metal decoration and rigid plastic ink development. He also leads the efforts for manufacturing and quality standardization at INX’s 2-piece and flat sheet metal decorating facilities. A recognized industry expert, he often attends events and frequently speaks on topics related to sustainability and food safety.

“This promotion means so much to me. I am honored, grateful, and excited to continue working with some of the best people in the industry,” he said. “I look forward to helping lead INX’s Metal division to be the best in the world. I thank the Board of Directors for considering my accomplishments for this role, and I want to thank all of my past and present INX colleagues who have helped and supported me.”

Hill is a strong technical administrator who began her career at INX 19 years ago and has worked in all facets of the liquid ink division. The new Vice President of R&D Liquid Solvent Technology, she has expertise in raw material procurement, manufacturing, ink development, and sales in the United States, as well as with many foreign partners and subsidiaries. She also has contributed to developing control systems synthesizing INX’s in-house proprietary resin systems that are unique to the industry, and has earned the reputation as the go-to source to resolve issues and develop new technologies.

“I am honored to be recognized by INX leadership for my contributions and commitment to the company,” she remarked. “I consider myself fortunate to have worked with so many talented individuals at INX, Sakata INX, and with our global partners. It has been a pleasure to watch my colleagues grow in their careers, and I look forward to contributing to INX’s future success with new and innovative solutions for our customers.”

Posted: April 17, 2024

Source: INX International Ink Co.