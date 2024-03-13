Secondary Materials and Recycled Textile (SMART) Association, Elects New Officers and Directors

ROCKVILLE, Maryland — March 13, 2024 — Secondary Materials and Recycled Textile (SMART) Association, a global organization of companies involved in reusing and recycling textiles and related secondary materials, is pleased to announce the election of board members and officers to terms beginning March 1, 2024. The 2024 SMART Board of Directors will be pivotal in advancing the organization’s mission as the leading industry voice in promoting high standards and best practices for reusing and recycling textiles and related secondary materials.

The newly elected members of the SMART Board of Directors are:

Gloria Avendano, Global Marine Transportation, Inc. 2024-26 (First Term)

Joe Howlett, St. Pauly Textile, Inc. 2024-26 (First Term)

The following Director’s term has not expired and will remain on the board.

Helene Carter, Bank & Vogue Limited 2023-25 (Third Term)

The following individuals are elected for positions on the SMART Board of Directors for the coming year for a two-year term.

Munir Hussain, Textile Recycler, Inc. 2024-26 (Third Term)

Harold Kalfus, Rescon GmbH 2024-26 (Third Term)

Usman Kappaya, J and K Textiles Intl. Pvt. Ltd. 2024-26 (Third Term)

Gina Buty, American Textile & Supply, Inc. 2024-26 (Second Term)

Marisa Adler, Resource Recycling Systems (RRS) 2024-26 (Second Term) (Associate Member)

Congratulations to SMART’s Board of Directors!

The SMART Board of Directors met on Monday, February 26, 2024, and elected the following board members to serve as Officers for 2024-25. The newly elected Officers took office on March 1 and will serve for a one-year term. The Officers for 2024-25 are:

Brian London, Whitehouse & Schapiro, President

Drew Weinberg, OVASCO, Vice President

Brian Rubin, Erie Cotton Products, Treasurer

Steve Rees, Wipeco Industries, Immediate Past President

Brian London, President of SMART, expressed his excitement about the new additions to the Board of Directors and Officers; “”I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to the newly elected officers and board members joining the SMART family. As we navigate the complexities and challenges inherent in our industry, it is with great excitement that we look to the leadership and vision of our new board to guide us. This group will reinforce and amplify our dedication to fostering the symbiotic relationships among the for-profit textile recycling industry’s various segments, providing a vital platform for networking, education, and advocacy.

Underpinning our enthusiasm is the remarkable growth and evolution SMART has experienced. As we return from our first Latin American based Annual Meeting, this marks a transformative era of global cooperation in textile reuse and recycling. The expertise, creativity, and passion of our dynamic and talented board of directors are instrumental in steering our organization towards unprecedented achievements in this global endeavor.

Their collective vision and leadership are key to unlocking the potential of our industry, driving sustainability, and making a lasting impact on a global scale. As an organization, we stand on the threshold of a promising new chapter, poised to redefine the landscape of textile recycling and reuse.”

Congratulations to the new officers and directors!

SMART would like to thank outgoing board members:

Tony Shumpert (Immediate Past President), Savers

Rick Wolf, Mednik Riverbend,

for their outstanding leadership and dedicated service to SMART.

https://www.smartasn.org/

Posted: March 13, 2024

Source: Secondary Materials and Recycled Textile (SMART) Association