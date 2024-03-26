Armando Alfaro Joins Culp As Director Of Business Development For Culp Home Fashions

HIGH POINT, N.C. — March 26, 2024 — Culp Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, CULP) today announced that it has hired Armando Alfaro as director of Business Development for Culp Home Fashions (CHF), the company’s mattress fabrics division.

Alfaro has 35 years of experience in the textile sewing industry, with 27 of those years in apparel manufacturing in the United States and Central America for major brands. He also has 8 years of experience in the cut and sewn mattress cover industry, working with a variety of large mattress manufacturing brands. Alfaro’s role will be focused on growing CHF’s cut and sewn mattress cover business and driving the expansion of capabilities across its global platform.

Tommy Bruno, president of CHF, said: “Armando’s deep knowledge of manufacturing, sales, and product development will be instrumental in elevating Culp Home Fashions’ business in the future. We are excited to have him on the team.”

Posted March 26, 2024

Source: Culp