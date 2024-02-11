Lindsey Josepayt Promoted To Vice President Of Design And Marketing By United Fabrics

PENNSAUKEN, NJ— February 6, 2024 — United Fabrics has announced the promotion of Lindsey Josepayt to the newly created position of Vice President of Design and Marketing. In this new capacity, She will continue to forward the development of United Fabrics’ distinctive branding through her expert curation of thoughtful collections and her keen sense of United’s creative voice within the textile industry.

Josepayt first interned for United Fabrics before joining the company in June 2009 as a permanent employee. Previously she served as the Designer and Buyer before her promotion to Director of Design and Marketing in January 2013. During her tenure at United Fabrics, she has championed immense growth; helping the company evolve from primarily residentially-focused to the service of architects and interior designers catering to hospitality and commercial clients. Among her many achievements are the successful launch of a rebrand and a newly refreshed and improved website in 2020.

Josepayt’s industrious spirit and innovative instincts have propelled the company into new territories, expanding the brand’s relevance to new groups of design professionals. Josepayt and her designs have been featured in publications such as Hospitality Design Magazine, Interior Design Magazine, and NEWH Magazine. Her collections have been honored at Interior Design’s Best of Year awards in 2022 and 2023, as well as at Hospitality Design’s Awards in 2021.

Josepayt is an enthusiastic alum of Jefferson University’s Textile Design program, from which she holds an M.S. degree in Textile Design. She actively mentors students and young professionals who seek her out as a creative, caring, and inspirational female leader and designer.

Scott Warwick, President & CEO, states: “We feel that this title is better reflective of the responsibilities and work with which Lindsey has been doing for United. Moreover, this title change better aligns Lindsey with her peers in the industry as a whole. As the face of United and often, the voice of United, she has done a remarkable job building United’s brand, interfacing with our sales force and customers, and making our line among the best in the business.”

Posted: February 11, 2024

Source: United Fabrics