Peter D. Dornier will step down from his position as CEO of Germany-based DORNIER GmbH on July 1, 2024, and transition to the supervisory board. Technical Managing Director Andreas Kueckelmann will succeed Dornier as chairman of the board of management. Kueckelmann will be assisted by Commercial Managing Director Franz-Peter Matheis.

Germany-based Brückner Textile Technologies GmbH & Co. KG has appointed Alexander Mandel sales director. In addition, Raghav Kuberan has assumed responsibility for production and materials management at Brückner’s Leonberg and Tittmoning, Germany, locations as vice president, Operations. Kuberan, who will also handle IT responsibilities in both locations, replaces Rüdiger Gieske who is retiring after more than 25 years as COO.

Vince Tyra is the new president and CEO of Montreal-based Gildan Activewear Inc.

Kentwool, Greenville, S.C., has named Justin Ferdinand president and CEO. Ferdinand replaces Owner Kim Kent and represents the first CEO in the company’s history who is not related to the Kent family. Kim will continue as chairman of the company.

High Point, N.C.-based Culp Inc. has hired Mary Beth Hunsberger as executive vice president of Culp Upholstery Fabrics. Hunsberger will work alongside Boyd Chumbley during a transition period and will succeed Chumbley as president of the division sometime during the third quarter of 2024. Chumbley will continue with Culp in an advisory role.

Brett Baird was promoted to vice president of sales at Burlington, N.C.-based Trivantage®.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based HanesBrands has named Richard Mcleod vice president, chief marketing officer of Global Champion®.

NatureWorks, Plymouth, Minn., has appointed Erik Ripple president and CEO. He succeeds interim president Jill Zullo.

January/February 2024