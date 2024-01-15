Robert Pletzin Appointed Head Of Media Relations At Billerud

SOLNA, Sweden — January 15, 2024 — As of April 1, Robert Pletzin assumes the role of Head of Media Relations at Billerud. Robert brings extensive experience in leading press positions from companies with international operations, along with a background as a financial journalist.

“I am really looking forward to becoming part of Billerud and using my experience to contribute to the development of the company’s press communication. Billerud is an exciting company at the forefront of sustainability, which aligns perfectly with my interests”, says Robert Pletzin, the incoming Head of Media Relations at Billerud.

Robert joins from his previous position as the Head of Media Relations at Swedavia and also holds experience from leading press roles at Vattenfall. Additionally, he has worked as a financial reporter at Dagens Industri, Nyhetsbyrån Direkt and as a correspondent for the news agency Reuters.

Billerud is a globally leading company in high-performance paper and packaging materials made from wood fiber, with a strong commitment to sustainability, quality and customer value. The company operates nine production units in Sweden, the US, and in Finland, with approximately 6,100 employees across more than 13 countries and serving customers in over 100 countries. Billerud is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Posted: January 15, 2024

Source: Billerud