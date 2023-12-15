Coloreel Appoints Lucia Eklöf As VP Customer Success

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — December 15, 2023 — Coloreel has appointed Lucia Eklöf as Vice President of Customer Success to lead international expansion. Eklöf joins the company with a strong sales background and an in-depth understanding of international textile business dynamics.

Prior to her role at Coloreel, Eklöf managed key accounts at Coats, a global leader in thread manufacturing, where she was responsible for a large portfolio of prominent Scandinavian apparel and footwear brands and their global operations.

“We are excited to welcome Lucia Eklöf to our team,” says Torbjörn Bäck, CEO at Coloreel. “Her experience in sales management and her deep-rooted understanding of industry trends will help our customers grow. Lucia’s expertise in thread, understanding of operations for brands and producers, and commitment to sustainable practices will contribute to building our global presence.”

Lucia Eklöf’s appointment will strengthen Coloreel’s strategy of delivering collaborative partnerships and create value. She will work closely with Coloreel’s distributors, customers, and certified digitizers to help them maximize the benefits of Coloreel’s unique solutions.

“My passion for sustainability, coupled with my ability to foster strong customer relationships in the thread and textile industry, will be a good match with Coloreel’s extensive growth plans”, says Lucia Eklöf.

Posted: December 15, 2023

Source: Coloreel