Andrei Krés Appointed CFO Of Billerud

SOLNA, Sweden — December 20, 2023 — Andrei Krés has been appointed as the new CFO of Billerud. Andrei has been the acting CFO since August 2023 and will assume the permanent role immediately.

Andrei Krés joined Billerud in 2011 and has since then held several different positions within the company including Head of Group Treasury, Vice President of Group Finance and since August 2023 as acting CFO.

“I am entirely confident that Andrei, with his strong financial profile and deep experience within the company, will contribute positively to our financial development as well as bring valuable expertise to the Group Management Team,” says Ivar Vatne, CEO and President of Billerud.

“It’s very gratifying and an honor to have been offered the role of CFO at Billerud. The combination of high-quality products with a strong focus on sustainability makes Billerud a leader in the packaging industry, and I look forward to continuing to develop the group together with Ivar and the team”, says Andrei Krés, CFO of Billerud.

Posted: December 20, 2023

Source: Billerud AB