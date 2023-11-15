Oliver Dohn Succeeds Dagmar Schmidt As New Chief Executive Officer Of XSYS

WILLSTAETT, Germany — November 15, 2023 — XSYS, an integrated solutions provider to the flexographic, letterpress and pre-press printing markets, announces that as of today Oliver Dohn is the new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of XSYS.

Departing CEO Dagmar Schmidt has played a leading role in the company for over 25 years, holding multiple executive positions, including as the group-wide Chief Transformation Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and since February 2022 as the CEO. During her tenure she successfully led the carve-out of the company from Flint Group and transformed the business into a global leader in the flexographic printed packaging industry.

Ms. Schmidt also guided the company through the COVID-19 crisis and more recently has navigated the business through a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, with significantly increased raw material costs and labor cost inflation. Ms. Schmidt has now decided the time is right to pursue other endeavors. The Board sincerely thanks Ms. Schmidt for her steady leadership and all she has contributed to the company over the years and is looking forward to benefiting from her expertise in an advisory capacity, at Board level, moving forward.

Oliver Dohn succeeds Ms. Schmidt as CEO of XSYS and joins the Board of Directors. Mr. Dohn most recently was the CEO of Felss Group, a private-equity backed global technology leader and manufacturer of components for the entire mobility industry. Prior to this he held leadership roles at Oerlikon Drive Systems, Bombardier Transportation and General Motors. The Board welcomes Mr. Dohn as new CEO of XSYS. The Board has full confidence that Mr. Dohn will build on the success of XSYS. Under Mr. Dohn’s leadership XSYS will continue to be at the forefront of innovation in the industry, drive ongoing growth as well as further the excellent reputation XSYS has with its customers, who are at the center of everything it does.

Posted: November 15, 2023

Source: XSYS