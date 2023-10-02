Crowley Names Dennis White To Lead Brokerage For Land Transportation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — October 2, 2023 — Supply chain solutions leader Dennis White has been elevated to vice president of brokerage, leading Crowley’s growth strategy in the sector. White’s appointment is another important step in Crowley’s expanding land transportation strategy and will play a key role in transforming the company into a leading solutions provider for land transportation services in North America across all modes. White was previously director of digital solutions at Crowley.

In his new role, based in Jacksonville, White will be responsible for carrying out the development of an enhanced carrier support team, leveraging technology for Crowley to be a leader in brokerage services, and business development for attracting and retaining customers. In recent years, Crowley has developed successful freight transportation services in the commercial and government sectors as part of its end-to-end logistics solutions to provide more flexibility, a network of multi-modal solutions and advanced analytics for customers.

“The brokerage sector represents a strategic opportunity for Crowley to leverage its supply chain management capabilities and bring more value to customers for land transportation services. Dennis’ digital experience and expertise in supply chain management will drive our growth in this important and competitive sector,” said Chief Operating Officer Ray Fitzgerald.

Prior to joining Crowley, White served in multiple leadership and management roles at DHL Supply Chain, Forward Air and C.H. Robinson Worldwide. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Dayton.

Posted: October 2, 2023

Source: Crowley